Movement hopes Ngubane's resignation the first step of new accountability within the power utility

Eskom clean-up should go further than the entrance hall

13 June 2017

Trade union Solidarity today welcomed the resignation of Dr Ben Ngubane, Chairman of the Eskom Board, after Public Enterprises Minister Lynne Browne issued a statement after 23:00 on Monday in which she announced that Ngubane had tendered his resignation and that she had accepted it. His resignation is with immediate effect.

Deon Reyneke, Deputy General Secretary of Solidarity, argued that this resignation and Brian Molefe’s non-reappointment were steps in the right direction, but that there were more places within Eskom that needed a good clean-up.

“We hope this step constitutes the beginning of a new accountability within Eskom, since the Board has made a few strange decisions lately. One big eyesore remains Molefe’s possible reappointment and his pension fund pay-out,” Reyneke said.

Issued by Deon Reyneke, Deputy General Secretary, Solidarity, 13 June 2017