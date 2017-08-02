DA says Gauteng is hardest hist by strike as most NHLS laboratories are at a complete standstill

Extended lab strike will hurt patients

1 August 2017

I am dismayed that the National Education Health and Allied Workers Union (NEHAWU) has vowed to intensify the strike by more than 5000 workers at the National Health Laboratory Services (NHLS).

The negative effects of this strike are going to become very serious as thousands of medical tests are delayed.

Gauteng is hardest hit by this strike as most NHLS laboratories are at a complete standstill while a small number are working with minimal staff.

I am also concerned by intimidation and incidents of violence against those still working e.g. a rock was thrown at a non-striking worker at the Braamfontein laboratory in Johannesburg.

Furthermore, expenses for the cash-strapped NHLS will mount as they are paying private laboratories to do the most urgent tests.

NEHAWU has already gained a 7.3% salary increase, but is insisting on other work improvements and on insourcing.

It is unfortunate that their distrust of NHLS management and Health Minister Aaron Motsoaledi is so high that they are unwilling to accept assurances that their other issues with be dealt with in future.

The Gauteng Health Department has added to the NHLS's woes by not paying more than R2 billion in total dating back about five years.

All the other provinces are in arrears except for the DA-run Western Cape Health Department.

I appeal to NEHAWU to think about the suffering of patients and settle this strike as soon as possible.

Issued by Jack Bloom, DA Gauteng Shadow Health MEC, 1 August 2017