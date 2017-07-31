DA MP says minister must be made to repay every cent spent on flying 30 people to watch her budget speech

Chairperson Khoza must summon Muthambi for family junket

The DA will write to the Chairperson of the Portfolio Committee on Public Service and Administration, Dr Makhosi Khoza, to request that she summon Public Service and Administration Minister, Faith Muthambi, to account for wasting R300 000 of taxpayer's money on flying 30 people to watch her give a speech in Parliament.

Muthambi must be made to repay every cent she spent on making sure people would come to watch her speak.

Her guests included her son, sister, aunt and mother and former SABC Board Chairwoman, Ellen Tshabalala. A Limpopo police constable was employed by Muthambi as her personal assistant and former SABC boss, Hlaudi Motsoeneng’s, daughter was also hired by her.

These reports have surfaced on the back of revelations that the Gupta family had received highly confidential cabinet meeting information from Muthambi in May.

‘Meddling’ Muthambi, who is seemingly deeply compromised and who is the very same person who oversaw the demise of the SABC, is clearly at it again in her new portfolio.

She clearly has no inclination to serve South Africa but is very happy to fly her family and friends around at our expense.

The DA will not stand for this. Muthambi must appear to account before the Public Service and Administration Committee and be made to pay back every cent of wasted taxpayer’s money.

Statement issued by Desiree Van Der Walt MP, DA Shadow Minister of Public Service and Administration, 30 July 2017