Matter is now in hands of the prosecuting authority, says directorate

Cape Town – The final outstanding dockets investigating the 72 police officers involved in the killing of 34 miners during the Marikana Massacre was resubmitted to the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) by the Independent Police Investigative Directorate (IPID) on Tuesday, a spokesperson said.

IPID investigations into August 16 killings were handed over to the NPA in April, but was sent back to IPID “with queries,” the police watch dog unit's spokesperson Moses Dlamini said.

“The matter is now in the hands of the NPA, which will decide whether or not anyone should be charged and if so, what charges should be brought against those implicated.”

On Thursday, News24 reported not one of the 72 police officers have faced legal prosecution for their actions, five years after the massacre occurred.

At the time, NPA spokesperson Luvuyo Mfaku told News24 that the authority was still awaiting dockets from IPID.

He said investigations surrounding the two miners killed on August 13 are at an “advanced stage”.

“Prosecutors will decide in due course whether any person(s) should be prosecuted in respect of the matter.”

In total, 47 people died in the violent protest at the Lonmin Mine in Marikana, including four security guards and two police officers.

Miners demanded that their pay be increased to R12 500 per month, a near tripling of their salaries at the time.

