DA says rogue elements who work in conjunction with criminals undermine the work of honest police

Gauteng SAPS must root out criminal elements

6 March 2017

Gauteng Community Safety MEC, Sizakele Nkosi-Malobane must explain how expelled SAPS Colonel Innocent Khumalo, and police reservist Lehlohonolo Leeba were at the centre of a bank robbery in Roodepoort.

Despite their arrest, this incident raises concerns over SAPS’ ability to weed out rogue elements operating within the force and the vetting process for new applicants.

The recently released Victims of Crime Survey has highlighted that there is a serious breakdown in trust between the public and the SAPS.

Rogue elements within the service who work in conjunction with criminals undermine the work of honest SAPS members and should be brought to book to face the full force of the law.

The DA will submit questions to MEC Nkosi-Malobane to ascertain what steps her department is taking to root out corruption and criminality within the service and how many criminal SAPS members have been identified thus far.

Issued by Kate Lorimer, DA Gauteng Shadow MEC for Community Safety, 6 March 2017