DA concerned that Guptas received preferential citizenship from Minister when they did not qualify to become citizens

Gigaba must be summoned to Home Affairs Committee over Gupta Citizenship

15 June 2017

The DA is concerned that the Guptas received preferential citizenship from former Home Affairs Minister, Malusi Gigaba, when they did not qualify to become citizens of South Africa.

Knowing that Minister Gigaba maintains a suspiciously close relationship with the Guptas, their preferential citizenship must be explained. Gigaba must, therefore, be summoned to appear before the Portfolio Committee on Home Affairs in Parliament under oath, in order to testify as to the record of decision for the Guptas’ preferential citizenship and his relationship with the Guptas.

This will allow Parliament to interrogate why the Guptas received Malusi Gigaba’s stamp of approval, despite the then-Director General refusing their application.

The overwhelming evidence of the capture of the ANC, by the Guptas, shows a mutually beneficial relationship that clearly benefitted multiple ANC ministers and leaders and opened the doors of South Africa to the Guptas, to raid and plunder the public purse.

The decision to make the Guptas citizens of South Africa, while they did not qualify, shows the lengths to which Gigaba is willing to go to please the ANC’s captors.

The DA has also uncovered that Minister Gigaba failed to properly publish in Parliament his granting of citizenship to the Guptas as is required by law. The requirement for publication in Parliament's ATC was never complied with.

Parliament must interrogate Minister Gigaba’s inexplicable favouritism to the Guptas and if necessary must recommend a review of their citizenship.

I will, therefore, write to the Home Affairs Committee chairperson requesting that Minister Gigaba be urgently summoned to appear before the Committee.

Issued by Haniff Hoosen, DA Shadow Minister of Home Affairs, 15 June 2017