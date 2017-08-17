DA MP says Zimbabwean first lady was not in SA on an official visit, can't claim this status retrospectively

Grace Mugabe has no right to diplomatic immunity and must be arrested

The Police Ministry have finally confirmed that Zimbabwean first lady, Grace Mugabe, is in South Africa and that she is claiming diplomatic immunity.

According to the Diplomatic Immunities and Privileges Act, Ms Mugabe cannot invoke diplomatic immunity. She is not here in an official capacity and the immunity extended to Heads of State is not applicable to a first lady.

Ms Mugabe should have applied for diplomatic immunity before she came to our country, not after she finds herself facing criminal charges.

Even DIRCO Spokesperson, Clayson Monyela, said yesterday that she does not have diplomatic immunity.

Police Minister, Fikile Mbalula, must now ensure that she does not flee South Africa, like ICC-indicted Sudanese President Omar Al-Bashir was previously allowed to do.

The fact is that the SAPS should have done their job yesterday and arrested her as they would any other ordinary person who has a charge of assault against them. It was a dereliction of duty for them not to do so.

Ms Mugabe cannot claim diplomatic immunity and should not be given preferential treatment.

Mbalula needs to do his job and ensure she is arrested and has her day in court to answer the serious charges against her.

Statement issued by Zakhele Mbhele MP, DA Shadow Minister of Police, 16 August 2017