NW premier has effectively condoned/justified acts of violence against white people, says movement

Grave Statements and Racist Propaganda by Elected Officials

8 May 2017

The recent comments by the Premier of the North West province is indicative of the systemic problem currently faced by white South Africans and other minority groups.

Two white men‚ Pieter Doorewaard and Phillip Scutte‚ who are in police custody in connection with the death of Matlhomola Mosweu‚ said he jumped out of a moving bakkie while they were taking him to the police station for stealing sunflowers. But the state version is that they pushed him out of a moving car.

Speaking at the funeral service for Matlhomola Mosweu on Sunday 7 May 2017, the Premier was quoted as saying that “there was no doubt that the teenager died in the hands of “white racists”.

These comments not only infringes upon the constitutional right afforded to all accused persons to be presumed innocent until proven guilty but further serves as example of the escalating racial hatred and racist propaganda by State officials towards whites.

Mosweu’s death sparked riots in the small North West town of Coligny with residents taking to the streets and looting and burning buildings, mostly owned by whites, yet these acts of violence were neither condemned by the Premier nor were the people reprimanded for taking the law into their own hands.

The Premier has effectively condoned/justified these acts of violence against white people in contravention of the States obligations under the Constitution and International Conventions.

Issued by Juran van den Heever, Communication manager: Solidarity, 8 May 2017