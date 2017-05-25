Youth League says Ministry of Police should make it a priority that all institutions are functional, efficient and operating cohesively

It is vital to resolve the challenges between IPID and SAPS.

The African National Congress Youth League (ANCYL) has noticed the current exchange of accusations between the South African Police Services (SAPS) and Independent Police Investigative Directorate (IPID). These accusations are worrisome to the ANCYL because it concerns two institutions of the state, which conduct critical work for our communities. The SAPS is charged with a responsibility of keeping our communities safe from thugs and criminals, whilst The IPID must identify and eradicate criminals who wear the uniform of SAPS daily and commit crime or hide criminal activities.

We wish to applaud the minister of Police and Treasury for the increase in the IPID budget, as announced by the Minister yesterday during his departmental budget vote. We hope this will bring about effectiveness and efficiency with regard to the backlog of cases. The lack of accountability with regard to cases that involve police creates the impression that they are able to continue with criminal activities, without consequence. This is not the case; with an increase in budget we hope an example will be set.

The continuous association of Mr. Paul O’Sullivan with IPID concerns the ANCYL. We would like the Minister of Police to investigate this matter and report the findings with efficacy.

The ANCYL is aware that SAPS needs serious improvement from personnel, as well as the system being implemented by the institutions. Police need to be mobilized and create a presence in our communities. This alone will serve as a deterrent to criminals and aid in decreasing the crime rate. Another concern of the ANCYL is the fact that a police commissioner has never completed their full term. This needs to be examined in terms of the effect it has on the functionality of The SAPS.

We would like to appeal to Minister Fikile April Mbalula to forge the unity between IPID and SAPS. If we would like to see any improvement, this is the only way forward. Working together, we are able to accomplish so much more. Police need to step up to the plate and halt the increase in crime in South Africa. Young children need your protection, women need your protection, grannies need your protection and communities need you to make our communities and county a better and safe place for all. After all it was the Freedom Charter that asserted "All people shall have the right to live where they choose, to be decently housed, and to bring up their families in comfort and security." In the current state of affairs in South Africa those with means enjoy comfort and security, when it should be enjoyed by all.

As of today, the Ministry of Police should make it a priority that all institutions are functional, efficient and operating cohesively, in order to deliver that which the Freedom Charter envisaged in terms of safety and service delivery to our communities of South Africa.

Issued by Mlondi Mkhize, National Spokesperson, ANCYL, 24 May 2017