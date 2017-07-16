Fighters express disappointment at granting of R1 000 bail to accused in coffin assault case

EFF STATEMENT ON THE COFFIN ASSAULT PERPETRATORS BEING GRANTED BAIL

14 July 2017

The EFF expresses grave disappointment at the granting of R1000 bail each to the accused of Victor Mlotshwa's assault. The two white men by the names of Willem Oosthuizen and Theo Martins Jackson, who beat up a black man, Victor Rethabile Mlotshwa, and put him in a coffin. These white racists then took a video and put it up on social media for amusement after humiliating Mr. Mlotshwa.

The EFF notes the inconsistency shown by the Middelburg Magistrate Court. In their reasoning, the court stated that the delay in court proceedings was unfair to the accused. Countless young Black men and women whither away in jail without fair trial but are not granted bail due to the delays. Furthermore, the two accused are not exempt from continuing to be a threat to society. More so because their racist attack was publicized by themselves with no shame nor remorse. Their actions not only dehumanized Mlotshwa but resulted in a community outcry demonstrated in protest.

There had not been any new facts supporting the new bail application which was initially declined by the court. There is no other reason we can think of for granting them bail except that they continue to benefit form the privilege of being white skinned which is the very basis of their treatment of Mlotshwa.

Many student activists who were protesting for free education were denied bail for many months. Yet racist two white men, who attempted murder are given bail. This is consistent with the special treatment they received when police did not detain them when they had to upon initial arrest.

We call on the justice system to be consistent and never show mercy at the face of anti-black racism. We shall be watching this case with great anticipation that these two racists, caught in the very act of racist attempted murder, which they enjoyed to the point of publicizing it on social media, must rot in jail. They do not belong in our society and the justice system must grant exactly that: their permanent isolation. Otherwise, it will always be easy for white racists to abuse and undermine blacks everywhere else in the country.

Statement issued by the Economic Freedom Fighters, 14 July 2017