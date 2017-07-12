Fighters say they are waiting a formal report upon which it will institute disciplinary action

EFF STATEMENT ON THE EFF MOGALE CITY COUNCILLORS VOTING FOR THE FAVOR OF THE ANC BUDGET VOTE

11 July, 2017

The EFF has taken note of what has happened at the Mogale City Council budget vote. EFF Councillors voted together and for the ANC budget. This is the highest form of defiance of the revolutionary tenants of the Economic Freedom Fighters.

Essentially, the mandate was that they should not vote with the corrupt ANC; that is they must not vote so that the people's money is put in the hands of the African National Criminals who do nothing but steal. These fighters went against resolutions of the EFF, rendering the non-negotiable cardinal pillar on anti corruption futile.

Therefore by voting for the ANC, they have become complicit in normalizing corruption and criminality. The EFF awaiting a formal report upon which it will institute disciplinary proceedings against them.

It is the pending resolution of the Central Command Team of the EFF that from Parliament, Legislature, Metros and Municipalities we must never vote with the ANC. The ANC steals the money of the people and has been doing so for the past 23 years, our immediate tactical duty is to unite with all opposition to remove this parasitic and kleptocratic regime of ANC kleptomaniacs.

Statement issued by the Economic Freedom Fighters, 11 July 2017