DA says there are no signs that indicated that teaching and learning has resumed at school

Klipspruit West Secondary School badly affected by absence of Principal

16 August 2017

During the DA’s visit to Klipspruit West Secondary School this morning, we observed a severe lack of discipline amongst both teachers and learners, and there is clearly a culture of late-coming.

We were shocked that by 7:30 am there were only three teachers present and only a few learners at the school.

Some teachers and learners only arrived after the 8 am siren for the first period of learning.

There were no signs that indicated that teaching and learning has resumed at this school. The learners were also basking in the sun outside their classrooms.

The lack of leadership in this school poses a serious challenge as there is no one who has the authority to enforce teaching and learning regulations.

Currently there are two deputy principals, however, it seems like their efforts to move the school forward are in vain as they lack support from both the staff and the departmental officials.

The contractor who had been renovating the classrooms and classroom stairs, building a tennis court and installing a school water fountain abandoned the project two weeks ago. It is alleged that he has not been paid by the Department of Infrastructure Development.

We are concerned that it’s almost the end of the year and the matriculants will be writing their final exams. If this situation is not urgently resolved, these learners are going to fail.

The DA will hold MEC Panyaza Lesufi to account in ensuring that this row over a principal is addressed with immediate effect to avoid further delays in the progress of learning and teaching at this school.

Issued by Khume Ramulifho, DA Gauteng Shadow MEC for Education, 16 August 2017