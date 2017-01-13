Women's League concerned with number of deaths due to reckless driving despite progressive policies to guard against it

11 January 2017

The African National Congress (ANCWL) has noted the reports of the minibus taxi which crashed into a bus today in Ntuzuma, north of Durban. The minibus was carrying four learners who lost their lives from the crash and one passenger who has been rushed to the nearest health facility for treatment.

The ANCWL is concerned with number of deaths due to reckless driving by minibus taxi operators and learner transport operators despite progressive policies to guard against the tragic loss of life.The ANC led Government through the Department of Transport has introduced the Learner Transport Policy inpursuit of regulating the learner transport operators and preventing fatalities as a result of reckless driving.

As the ANCWL we call on the Department of Transport to speed up the implementation of the policy and lack of publicly accessible information regarding its implementation which is deeply concerning. It is not acceptable that information relating to the implementation of the Policy is not made publicly available. Parents and caregivers should be empowered with information to make informed choices in selecting scholar transport for their children.

The ANCWL calls on learner transport and taxi operators to be more vigilant when transporting learners. Operators must be mindful that our children are the future of this country and their lives are of value to their families and the country atlarge.

As the ANCWL we convey our heartfelt condolences to the families of the four learners who lost their lives on the minibus crash today in Durban. They must rest in knowing that we are with them in these trying times.

Issued by Meokgo Matuba, Secretary General of the ANCWL, 11 January 2017