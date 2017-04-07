DA says deployment of 600 ANC MK Veterans to province is an open incitement to violence

Premier David Makhura: You must ensure the safety of Gauteng's citizens

6 April 2017

The deployment of 600 ANC MK Veterans from Kwa-Zulu Natal to Gauteng in anticipation of various democratic and peaceful marches scheduled around the province on Friday 7 April is an open incitement to violence - and a clear sign that the ANC has now condoned violence as a means to shield President Jacob Zuma from national scrutiny.

As the Premier of Gauteng, David Makhura must put his position in the ANC aside and hold true to his oath of office by ensuring that every single participant in any one of the marches scheduled for Friday in Gauteng is protected.

Premier Makhura has the power to avert a crisis by deploying more SAPS members to these marches.

As South Africans from all walks of life, and from across the political divide, gather to exercise their democratic right to protest President Jacob Zuma, it is the now imperative for good men to stand up and be counted.

Premier Makhura cannot sit idle while thousands of lives are placed in danger by the ANC who would see democracy eroded in defence of the indefensible.

Our brothers, sisters, mothers, fathers – young and old will be peacefully standing in solidarity on Friday.

Premier Makhura, the people will not be deterred. We will continue our march, and encourage all concerned South Africans to join us.

Issued by John Moodey, DA Gauteng Provincial Leader, 6 April 2017