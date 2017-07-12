Party says ANC has been pushed into an untenable situation of its own making

Mashatile trying to prolong ANC stranglehold on Mogale City

11 July 2017

The ANC has been pushed into an untenable situation of its own making in Mogale City, and despite this dysfunction the ANC and MEC Paul Mashatile refuse to take deliberate steps to ensure that the residents of the municipality are subject to good governance and quality service delivery.

The only solution to the deadlock in Mogale City is to dissolve the council and allow the will of the people to be registered through a by-election, thus allowing the process to begin in earnest of moving Mogale City in the right direction.

The DA-led coalition had done well in the few months that it led the council. We had put forward a proposed budget that, in the right hands, would ensure that the people come first, municipal finances would be stabilised, creditors and suppliers would be paid on time and quality services would be delivered. The ANC could not accept this, hence their campaign to frustrate our work and halt the delivery of services, and ultimately get their hands on the people’s money.

Mashatile’s proposal for the “the Provincial Treasury and Mogale City to develop an interim budget for three months”, is nothing more than a ploy to buy the ANC more time to devise another nefarious plan to get its hands on the people’s money. The DA will not allow this to happen.

The DA will continue to work to ensure that the people of Mogale City come first, but that will never happen with the ANC at the helm.

Issued by Makashule Gana, DA Gauteng Spokesperson for Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs, 11 July 2017