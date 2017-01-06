League says these schools provide better education, results given to their learners before everyone else

ANCYL statement in relation to Basic Education Matric Results of 2016.

The African National Congress Youth League has noted the matric results as announced by the Department of Basic Education through Minister Angie Motshekga. As the ANCYL we wish to extend our revolutionary congratulations to the class of 2016 for all the efforts they placed to ensure that they participate and pass matric. We say this against the background of a nation that is in demand of free education. The progress of matriculants clearly shows that the youth of South Africa and the society at large continues to show interest in education.

We however wish to register our concern with the manner in which preferential treatment is given to private schools in contrast to public schools. Private schools continue to get far better education if compared to the rest of the nation. As if that was not enough, their results are given to them ahead of other learners. This act must stop otherwise it seeks to inculcate a notion that private services are better then public services.

It affirms the centrality of money in order to get a better education. We call on our government to stop this practice before it gets worse. For the ANC to build social cohesion in our communities in needs to do that in all fronts including education which is amongst the upper arms of capitalist system. Unity ought to be fought for and must be seen from all fronts, that includes education. We say this because we believe that education is amongst key instruments to help fast track economic freedom in our life time.

We further wish to congratulate all provinces who have increased their pass rate in contrast to last years pass rate. We want to acknowledge amongst those provinces that have done well, province of Free State, Gauteng, North West, KwaZulu Natal and Mpumalanga. We hope that other provinces will take lessons from the ones that have done better in increasing their pass rates, thus accelerating service delivery to our people. As we start the year of OR Tambo and the year for economic empowerment of the youth we hope that education will be prioritized for economic freedom.

We call on learners who might have not done well in matric, to use the opportunity presented by the NYDA in its NSC Second Chance Programme. We further call for the increase in the budget of the NYDA so that, among others, this Second Chance Programme can be able to reach more learners. Details are available on the NYDA website.

We want to request and appeal to the department of education to investigate the unending paper leaking. This if not dealt with might create a national crises one day where Matric results will not be announced because of uncertainty as to how many schools were affected by the leaking of question papers. We request that all those found guilty be taken out from the department and stay out of public service since they are compromising it.

As the ANCYL we wish well all those that passed matric get ready for another struggle in pursuit of education in institutions of higher learning. Learners should consider both Universities as well as Technical Vocational Education and Training Colleges, for furthering their studies. As this year registered the highest number of matriculants ever, so should the post-school infrastructure be expanded in order to accommodate more students.

Statement issued by Mlondi Mkhize, ANCYL national spokesperson, 5 January 2016