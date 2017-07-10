DA MP says minister also needs to deal with allegations relating to Israel Kgamanyane and IPID

Minister Mbalula must update the nation about Hawks burglary and Kgamanyane allegations

The DA will write to the Chairperson of the Portfolio Committee on Police, Francois Beukman, to request that the Police Minister, Fikile Mbalula, urgently provide the Committee with a detailed presentation regarding matters of national importance that have not been satisfactorily addressed by the Minister to date. This presentation must be prioritised as soon as Parliament resumes its business next month.

This presentation must specifically include the progress of the investigation into the break-in at the Hawks offices as well as allegations that former acting IPID Head, Israel Kgamanyane, has refused to produce a Handover Report on his tenure as Head of the Directorate, to IPID Executive Director, Robert McBride.

The Minister must give a full presentation on the progress of the investigation into the burglary at the Hawks offices in Pretoria. Thus far, the Minister has only promised to arrest the perpetrators, to no avail.

The Minister must also update the Committee on reports alleging Israel Kgamanyane’s refusal to submit to Robert McBride handover report in order to understand the "rationale for the numerous transfers, suspensions and disciplinary actions against IPID staff" during the period of McBride's suspension.

The Police Portfolio Committee received direct testimonial in a recent meeting about this refusal by Kgamanyane to submit a handover report after he was swiftly and inexplicably transferred from the IPID to the Hawks by the highly compromised former Police Minister, Nathi Nhleko.

It is unacceptable that Kgamanyane has seemingly been allowed to get away with this blatant disregard for due process. The Minister must now update the Committee on what he plans to do about Kgamanyane refusing to hand over the report to McBride.

Minister Mbalula must provide clear and decisive leadership on this matter to foster competent management in the police services, which will promote more effective law enforcement to reduce crime and ensure that South Africans are safe.

The DA will not sit by and watch as the Minister grandstands on social media. He must update the nation on these important issues where he can be held to account, in Parliament.

Statement issued by Zakhele Mbhele MP, DA Shadow Deputy Minister of Police, 9 July 2017