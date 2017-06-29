DA MP says Fikile Mbalula has not delivered any useful updates on the status of disciplinary process

DA to refer Mdluli’s 6 year suspension to the Public Service Commission

28 June 2017

Yesterday, a reply to a DA Parliamentary Question revealed that between 8 May 2011 and 30 April 2017, suspended Head of Crime Intelligence, Richard Mdluli, raked in about R8.3 million for being a ‘couch potato’.

Mdluli’s suspension has dragged on for over six years now and Police Minister, Fikile Mbalula, has not delivered any useful updates on the status of the disciplinary process to date. His most recent reply only states that “an internal disciplinary process has been initiated, functionaries have been appointed and the process is under way.”

This is simply not good enough.

The DA will therefore lay a complaint about the progress of the disciplinary process with the Public Services Commission (PSC), calling on them to investigate the matter. The PSC is empowered by section 196(4)(b) of the Constitution to investigate, monitor and evaluate the organisation and administration of the public service and of personnel practices of the public service.

Mdluli’s disciplinary proceedings have been drawn out for far too long and are in no way reflective of an effective administration of the public service. The process must be urgently expedited so that no more public money is flagrantly wasted.

South Africans are terrified to leave their homes and walk the streets of our country. Yet an indefensible amount of the police budget has been squandered on ‘couch potato’ Mdluli who was unfit from the outset.

It is crucial that Mbalula provide measurable information on the progress of the disciplinary progress and that he ensure this matter is brought to an end urgently.

Issued by Zakhele Mbhele, DA Shadow Minister of Police, 28 June 2017