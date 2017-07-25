DA says Eskom is in deep financial trouble and the R30 million could go a long way in bringing much-needed stability at the power utility

Public Protector agrees to DA’s request to investigate Brain Molefe

24 July 2017

The DA can confirm that the Public Protector, Advocate Busisiwe Mkhwebane, has agreed to investigate the disgraced former Eskom CEO, Brian Molefe, for the R30 million ‘golden handshake’ he received from the power utility.

The DA requested the investigation after it emerged that the Eskom board approved a R30 million pension payout to Molefe after only 18 months as CEO of Eskom.

Following the public outrage surrounding the irregular “golden handshake” which later became a “performance bonus”, and then a “pension payout” - this investigation is long overdue.

This outrageous payout is a gross abuse of public funds, especially after Molefe resigned “in the interests of good corporate governance” after his close ties to the Guptas were revealed in the damning State of Capture Report.

Molefe does not deserve the R30 million. In fact, he does not deserve a single cent. He must pay back every dime of the R30 million to Eskom.

Eskom is in deep financial trouble and the R30 million could go a long way in bringing much-needed stability at the power utility.

It is unacceptable that an individual such as Brian Molefe, who sits deeply in the pockets of the Guptas, is rewarded not for doing a good job for the people of our country, but is paid millions for serving the interests of one family.

The DA will continue to fight to root out the deeply entrenched corruption at Eskom.

South Africans deserve public servants who work to improve their lives, not individuals who are only interested in lining their own pockets.

Issued by Natasha Mazzone, DA Shadow Minister of Public Enterprises, 24 July 2017