DA says each individual wanted to openly show that they did not vote with opponents

Mogale City: Let's be clear, councillors volunteered themselves for 'lie-detector test'

14 June 2017

DA councillors in Mogale City volunteered themselves as a caucus to undergo lie detector tests.

No one in the DA asked or requested or suggested that they undertake such tests. And no one in leadership of the DA would ever ask or require such an invasive test.

Instead, each individual wanting to openly show that they had not voted with our opponents, volunteered themselves for the tests. This is actually commendable; so committed are they to the project of change in Mogale that they would volunteer themselves to a polygraph.

Our councillors even went so far as to pay for the tests from their own pockets.

The undermining of unity in the governing coalition in Mogale, by the ANC, must end.

We have the business of the people to do in Mogale, and we are determined to make progress and deliver change.

The people have spoken, and the people voted the ANC out of government on 3 August 2016.

Issued by John Moodey, DA Gauteng Leader, 14 June 2017