Movement to continue with court action against ex-ex-CEO and Eskom Board despite his withdrawal

Molefe’s dismissal a step in the right direction – Solidarity

1 June 2017

Trade union Solidarity today welcomed the withdrawal of Brian Molefe’s reappointment as Eskom CEO. This follows after Solidarity recently launched comprehensive legal action against the now former Eskom chief.

According to Deon Reyneke, Deputy General Secretary of the Energy Industry at Solidarity, the trade union will nonetheless, despite the withdrawal of Molefe’s appointment, continue with the court action against Molefe and the Eskom Board. “Solidarity argues in its court documents that the Board’s approval of Molefe’s initial early retirement and subsequent pension payment was neither legal nor did it fall within the framework of Eskom’s pension and provident fund,” Reyneke explained.

Reyneke added that Solidarity will therefore continue with its request to the Director of Public Prosecution to investigate Molefe and the actions and decisions of the Eskom Board.

Issued by Deon Reyneke, Deputy General Secretary: Solidarity, 1 June 2017