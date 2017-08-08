POLITICS

MONOCO: ANC MPs now have no excuse - Mmusi Maimane

Mmusi Maimane |
07 August 2017
DA leader says they must use their vote to stand up to Zuma's grant corruption

Secret Ballot: ANC MPs now have no excuse

The DA welcomes today’s decision by the Speaker of the National Assembly, Baleka Mbete, to allow tomorrow’s Motion of No Confidence in President Jacob Zuma to be conducted via secret ballot.

ANC MPs now have no excuse. They must use their vote tomorrow to stand up to grand corruption and vote to remove Jacob Zuma as President.

While the removal of Jacob Zuma will not solve every problem in our nation, it would be the beginning of a national rebuilding project that is urgently required.

The DA’s vote will be no secret – we will vote to fire Jacob Zuma tomorrow.

Issued by Mmusi Maimane, Leader of the Democratic Alliance

 

