Nhleko must pay for abusing police resources

24 July 2017

“The former Minister of Police and current Minister of Public Works, Nathi Nhleko, is abusing his power as well as government resources by having eight police members and a Nyala armoured vehicle guard his home in KwaZulu-Natal. He must pay for these services himself,” says Dr. Pieter Groenewald, leader of the FF Plus and chief spokesperson for Police.

“As former Minister of Police, Nhleko knows all too well that he is not entitled to having such protection at his private residence and that it is illegal. It is the VIP-protection unit’s job to protect ministers, not the public order police’s. It is worrisome that when the Nyala armoured vehicle was needed for public order police work elsewhere, it was prohibited to withdraw from the residence.

“Senior officers will have to explain why this was allowed to happen. We also want to know if the Provincial Commissioner and the Deputy National Commissioner of Operations were aware of this and I will pose these questions at the upcoming meeting of the parliamentary portfolio committee for Police,” said Dr Groenewald.

Issued by Pieter Groenewald, FF Plus leader and chief spokesperson: Police, 24 July 2017