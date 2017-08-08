Party says regardless of Mbete's decision on secret ballot or not, the party will vote to remove Zuma

#NoConfidence: The DA’s vote to remove Zuma will be no secret

7 August 2017

Tomorrow’s Motion of No Confidence is a historic moment and an opportunity to remove a corrupt President.

Thousands of South Africans will march together across the country in defence of our young democracy which has been abused by an ANC which has sold it to the highest bidder, purely for their own selfish financial gain.

The motion tomorrow is, therefore, more crucial than ever. It is a chance for us all to stand up and say no to corruption.

Regardless of National Assembly Speaker, Baleka Mbete’s decision on whether the vote will be conducted via a secret ballot or not, the DA will be voting to remove President Zuma.

We strongly encourage ANC MP’s to search within themselves, put the people of the country first and to do the same.

No matter what the Speaker’s decision is on the secret ballot, we will march in our thousands to show our support for removing corruption in all its forms.

The project to remove corruption continues with removing President Zuma tomorrow and then the entire corrupt ANC in 2019.

There cannot be any more delay on this. The plundering of our state resources has gone on for too long and the rot must stop.

The DA urges all South Africans, across party lines, to stand together tomorrow to protect our democracy from the captured and the corrupt.

Issued by Phumzile Van Damme, DA National Spokesperson, 7 August 2017