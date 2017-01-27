League says young people must not fall for bogus institutions

YCLSA statement on the TVET sector and on bogus colleges

26 January 2017

The Young Communist League of South Africa would like to state its unequivocal support for the Technical, Vocational and Training institutions students. We call on the Ministry of Higher Education and Training to urgently, thus address their concerns and demands. Any reluctance or lack of response to the situation at hand in the TVET sector will do no one any good at best and stands to dispossess the poor youth from working class background of an opportunity to access education and better their lives.

We commend some YCLSA District who have already practically thrown their weight behind the struggle of the TVET sectors, and call upon every YCLSA District and Province never to cross the protest line but rather identify and work with the working class youth that is fighting for its right to education.

In the midst of challenges facing our education system in general and higher education in particular, there are many bogus Colleges, especially in the city-centers of the country, preying on unsuspecting and helpless young people who are frustrated and therefore willing to take up anything that promises them some qualification in end.

One of the bogus institution that the YCLSA has busted is the so-called Gauteng City College. The YCLSA took this matter head on and went about on a fact-finding mission after so many young people came to our offices crying foul about this bogus College. The so-called Gauteng College is not a registered institution and students must stay away from it. This is just a tip of an iceberg, the YCLSA is yet to bust, publicly shame and forcefully push for their closure, and possibly, for prosecution of the con men and women behind the deadly syndicate ripping the vulnerable working class.

In dealing with these and many other issues, we urge everyone not to resort to violence or vandalism of property. We equally urge the rest of the stakeholders to be sensitive to the plight of the students, and avoid any provocative comments and behavior.

We therefore encourage students to check with the Department of Higher Education and Training as to whether a particular institution is registered or not, or contact YCLSA on the information provided below for any assistance.

On education-related matters, for assistance and support or specific enquiries, you can contact our YCLSA National Head of Education Commission cde Precious Banda on 076 981 2301

Issued by Molaodi Wa Sekake, YCLSA National Spokesperson, 26 January 2017