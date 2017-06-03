Blatant undermining of bargaining council agreements rife under former acting police chief's watch

POPCRU welcomes the decision on Phahlane

The Police and Prisons Civil Rights Union (POPCRU) welcomes the long overdue decision to have Mr Phahlane step down from the Acting position he so passionately abused.

It has been under his acting position that the disregard for stakeholders and the blatant undermining of bargaining council agreements were rife. Acting unilaterally, he restructured the SAPS by implementing the “back to basics” campaign which saw a lot of unfair labour practices complaints being ignored, while similarly bloating upper structures of the SAPS at the cost of junior members.

The level of allegations and his continued interference with the investigations against him can only serve to damage the image of the SAPS in the eyes of the populace. We are of the view that his removal will come with a breath of fresh air and stabilise the SAPS in the short term.

It can only be under the leadership of a permanent National Police Commissioner that we can find lasting stability, and considering that National Commissioner Riah Phiyega’s term ends in this month of June, we call on the President to appoint a permanent National Commissioner.

Investigations against Mr Phahlane should continue to the latter, so that he is given an opportunity to clear his name.

Statement issued by POPCRU, 2 June 2017