DA says ANC govt must create more employment opportunities, especially for women, so that they can be financially independent

Poorest women most often victims of partner abuse

17 May 2017

Poor and unemployed women are the most susceptible to abuse by their partners, this was revealed in a recent study released by Stats SA.

The study indicates that the abuse of women is still on the rise - particularly in poor communities.

The study, SA Demographic and Health Survey, indicates that 21% of women over 18 reported experiencing violence by a partner; 8% reported experiencing violence in the previous 12-months and 6% reported experiencing sexual violence by a partner.

The ANC government must create more employment opportunities, especially for young women, so that they can be financially independent. A large number of women are trapped in a cycle of abuse because they are financially dependent on their abusers.

The study shows that violence rates were lowest within marriages and highest among women who were divorced or separated.

The Gauteng Department of Social Development must conduct more dialogues and workshops to educate women and men in our communities about abuse.

Headlines of woman and girls being abused and murdered in our province have become a daily occurrence. Recently a 22-year-old pregnant woman was brutally gang raped in the inner city of Johannesburg while three Soweto women were murdered after apparently being raped. These crimes took place this week.

The most notable cases that have happened in Gauteng include:

- Karabo Mokoena who was killed and burnt beyond recognition by her boyfriend;

- Community radio presenter Donald “Donald Duck” Sebolai who was sentenced to 20 years in prison for murdering his girlfriend, Rachel “Dolly” Tshabalala;

- Oscar Pistorius who was convicted for the murder of Reeva Steenkamp;

- Former ANC Youth League leader, Patrick Wisani who is serving time for the murder of his girlfriend Nosipho Mandleleni, who was bludgeoned to death with a sjambok.

In the DA-run Western Cape, the Department of Social Development has a Gender Based Violence Command Centre with a toll free number and the please call me number. The number is available to persons in schools, church members, children and people at work place in a bid to combat the escalation of gender-based violence. The department system is able to track the physical location of the caller to facilitate a speedy intervention and referrals when necessary.

The Gauteng Department of Social Development should emulate this model if it is serious about combatting the scourge of abuse.

The DA calls upon all men to be the ambassadors of ending violence against women.

Issued by Refiloe Nt’sekhe, DA Gauteng Shadow MEC for Social Development, 17 May 2017