DA says social development offices around the province remain closed while strike continues

MEC Mayathula-Khoza has abandoned Gauteng’s vulnerable residents

29 March 2017

Gauteng Social Development MEC, Nandi Mayathula-Khoza has abandoned Gauteng’s most vulnerable and marginalised residents, as social development offices around the province remain closed while the protracted strike by social workers continues.

The MEC has failed to make alternative arrangements for those who seek the assistance of social workers and the services rendered by the department’s offices during this period.

Last week’s outlandish calls by MEC Mayathula-Khoza to make use of the SANDF to deal with the crisis has highlighted her inability to deal with the issues she faces in her role as the head of that department.

A six-month-old baby tragically lost her life as a result of the MEC’s failure to put contingency measures in place ensuring that services are not disrupted by the strike.

Thousands of children, the elderly, sick and disabled now have no access to critical services that are often their only form of assistance. The MEC’s inaction has placed their lives in the balance.

The MEC’s silence on the strike and lack of communication to members of the public on how they should go about receiving the services rendered to them by the department highlights the lack of concern this administration has for marginalised members of society.

The DA has submitted questions to MEC Mayathula-Khoza, demanding that she explain herself and explain as to why no action steps have been taken.

Issued by Refiloe Nt'sekhe, DA Gauteng Shadow MEC for Social Development, 29 March 2017