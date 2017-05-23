Forum says council using vexatious and childish behaviour to try and regain long lost relevance

PPF Statement on the disgusting conduct of SACC and its unwarranted attack on PPF and its National Chairperson

22 May 2017

Progressive Professionals Forum (PPF) is appalled and disgusted by the South African Council of Churches (SACC) attack on the PPF and its national chairperson, Ms Tembakazi Mnyaka as contained in their half-baked dossier.

In its poorly researched so called 'State Capture' report, which is nothing but a clumsy concocted gossip-like tabloid of the wounded, the men of cloth accuse PPF of being Gupta sympathetic organisation and further making malicious innuendo's that suggest that the PPF national chairperson's deployment to Transnet was due to Gupta influence. Not only are these lies from the so-called men and women of the cloth but these unsubstantiated outbursts are defamatory and disparaging allegations that are devoid of any truth and must be dealt with harshly.

PPF is on record as having said that all who attempts to or have captured the state, be it Gupta, Rupert, Oppenheimer etc and or big business are and remain the enemy of our people and our young democracy.

Begging the question as to why would the men and women of the cloth, who are supposed to be the paragon of truth, try through dismal and hopeless deceit and treachery lie to the public?

It is trite that SACC has overtime lost relevance both in society and among its church members and are trying this vexatious and childish behaviour to regain their long lost relevance at the expense of PPF and its National Chairperson. The most fundamental question is instead of focusing on assisting the poor blacks, particularly Africans and women who are suffering from extreme and abject poverty, an evil state of affairs, which is caused by colonial-apartheid racial and economic discrimination, they are busy pandering to please white Monopoly Capital and lying to the citizens.

Where is SACC when young women are killed daily, when blacks are shot mistaken for warthog and monkeys, when 90% of this wealth is still in the hands of white Monopoly Capital and rich white males, when 23 years into our democracy whites males still occupying almost 70% of senior positions, when 23 million of South Africans, mostly black and Africans are dying of hunger etc.

Where was SACC when our desperate people were fed grass, petrol, rats and snakes by bogus pastors?

It is the same SACC, lest we forget that worked with a break away from the ANC Polokwane conference to install one of their own to lead the now defunct Cope and it is trying hard to do the same. SACC is the shadow of its own self because instead of praying and healing the sick and the elderly, it is busy taking political factional lines in an endeavour to position some of its leaders to take official political office.

PPF wishes to make clear that it will not stand by the side and watch men and women of cloth endeavouring to gain their long lost relevance and influence and misleading the citizens of this country at the expense of PPF and its leaders. To that end, PPF will be meeting today with a view to brief its lawyers to sue this irrelevant grouping of deceitful and treacherous so called men and women of cloth and advising PPF national chair to do the same.

PPF wishes to confirm its standing position on state capture, that is, anyone who attempts or has captured the state, be it Gupta, Rupert, Oppenheimer families as well as big business, (White Monopoly Capital) are and remains the enemy of our people and that of our young democracy.

The people of South Africa should be deeply concerned when churches who are quite on the evil ills visited on the poor, elderly and the sick, are hell-bent on political factions and pandering to those who have oppressed and sucked the blood of our people for over 350 years of colonialism and 48 years of old apartheid in their quest for the ever ending thirst for profit made through the blood of the black people of this country.

Zinhle Cele -Deputy Secretary General- PPF

Issued by the Office of the Secretary General, PPF, 22 May 2017