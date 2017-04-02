Luther Lebelo says reshuffle will assist in reconfiguring colonial-apartheid socio-economic structure

PPF STATEMENT ON CABINET RESHUFFLE

1 April 2017

Progressive Professional Forum (PPF) joins the rest of all progressive South Africans, in particular progressive Professionals in welcoming the newly appointed and sworn in members of cabinet. At the same time, PPF wishes to thank all ministers who have been redeployed in other portfolios and back in parliament for their contribution in the socio-economic struggle of the poor and marginalized people of South Africa when serving in Cabinet or in different areas.

Although multitudes of views exists on the correctness or otherwise on His Excellency, President Zuma's reshuffling of his cabinet, which is normal and standard in any vibrant democracy, we have no reason to doubt that the recomposition of Cabinet will go a long away in ensuring the urgent implementation of the ANC conference resolutions, which if implemented with the necessary speed, pace and vigour will assist in the reconfiguration of colonial - apartheid socio-economic structure.

As known proponents of radical economic transformation, PPF naturally derives a lot of interest in how the government advances policies and programs to ensure that there is redress in the ownership of the economy. Therefore PPF wants to assure the incoming Ministers and Deputy Ministers that it will provide full and unwavering support in ensuring that SONA address finds expression in all programs of government. The membership of PPF in Ministries/Departments across the country will continue to execute their duties diligently for the betterment of the lives of the people.

Within their tight schedule, PPF will endeavour to find space and time to meet with the Minister and Deputy Ministers.

Statement issued by Office of Secretary General, Luther Lebelo, 1 April 2017