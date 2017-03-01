SOE rejects with contempt David Maynier's claim that it is sponsoring a dirty war against Pravin Gordhan

Eskom rejects misleading sponsorships allegations

Tuesday, 28 February 2017: Eskom rejects with contempt the allegations by the Democratic Alliance (DA) that its sponsorship of the Progressive Professionals Forum (PPF) was aimed at waging a “dirty war” against the National Treasury.

“Eskom has diverse stakeholders and is also a member of a number of business organisations and associations such as the Afrikaanse Handelinstituut (AHI), the South African Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SACCI), the Black Management Forum (BMF), the Black Business Council (BBC) and Business Unity South Africa (BUSA). Eskom from time to time sponsors and buys corporate tables at events hosted by these organisations such as their conferences, workshops and seminars,” says Eskom’s Group Executive for Corporate Affairs Mr Chose Choeu.

“In terms of the delegation of authority, the sponsorship committee within the Corporate Affairs Department makes the decision on the sponsorship of such events. Neither the Eskom Board nor the executives are involved in such decision-making,” Mr Choeu adds.

Statement issued by Eskom, 28 February 2017