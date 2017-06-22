Party says it would not be surprised if the hand of the Guptas were behind the remedial action against the SARB

Public Protector must be removed immediately – COPE

21 June 2017

The recent pronouncements of the Public Protector regarding the role of the Reserve Bank are in violation of the Constitution of our country. The rand weakened after this pronouncement. For someone who is familiar with the law, an Advocate for that matter, to utter statements contrary to the law is despicable to say the least.

She is a danger to society and COPE calls for her immediate removal.

Instead of protecting the public she is the one attacking the public. She is a Public Provocateur. She is a danger to society. Any Public Protector who acts against the Constitution is an enemy to the Public.

COPE will not be surprised that the hand of the Guptas is behind her recommendations about the Reserve Bank, because they also want capture the Reserve Bank. It is very clear that she is a mouthpiece of Mr Jacob Zuma and the Guptas who want to collapse the economy of our country for their own selfish ends.

COPE welcomes and supports the decision of the Reserve Bank to take the recent pronouncements of the Public Protector on Review.

We want to reiterate that this Public Protector was never suitable for this position.

COPE calls on all political parties to remove the Public Protector before the country is downgraded again.

Issued by Dennis Bloem, COPE spokesperson, 21 June 2017