Party says failing to spend more than R350 000 is a slap in the face of every unemployed person in province

Public Works fails to spend EPWP budget as millions remain poverty-stricken

1 August 2017

The Democratic Alliance can today reveal that KwaZulu-Natal’s Department of Public Works is again failing to spend its Extended Public Works Programme (EPWP) grant. This despite the programme having the potential to be a lifesaver to millions of poverty-stricken families during the current economic downturn.

The revelation was made earlier today during a meeting of the province’s Public Works portfolio committee. Last year, the Department also underspent on this critical programme by more than R350 000.

This under-expenditure is a slap in the face to every person in our province who is unemployed and living hand to mouth. It is also an indictment against the Department and its MEC, Ravi Pillay, and points to a severe lack of competence.

The Department is failing to play its part in addressing issues of unemployment and poverty alleviation. It is highly likely that, even if the Department were to start spending the grant now, it would still have underspent by the end of the financial year end. This spells disaster in terms of funding for next year. With two consecutive years of under-expenditure, it is likely that the funds will be decreased.

The DA expects the Department to rectify this situation without any further delay. We expect a detailed report to be submitted to the portfolio committee at its next scheduled meeting which must contain information around the EPWP grant and the number of people that are currently benefitting from the programme. We also expect a plan of action and for the Department to immediately action the spending of the grant.

It is a travesty that while so many people are desperate for work, the Department is sitting on unspent funding specifically for that purpose.

Issued by Sizwe Mchunu, DA KZN Spokesperson on Public Works, 1 August 2017