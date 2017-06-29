Employment decreased by 58 000 or -0.6% year-on-year between March 2017 and March 2016

Key findings: P0277 - Quarterly Employment Statistics (QES), March 2017

Employment for the quarter ending March 2017

Employment decreased by 48 000 quarter-on-quarter, from 9 692 000 in December 2016 to

9 644 000 in March 2017. This was largely due to decreases in the following industries: trade (32 000 or -1.5%), business services (23 000 or -1.0%) , community services (8 000 or -0.3%), manufacturing (4 000 or -0.3%) and transport (1 000 or -0.2%).

The electricity industry remained unchanged.

However there were increases in the following industries: construction (12 000 or 2.0%) and mining (8 000 or 1.8%).

Employment decreased by 58 000 or -0.6% year-on-year between March 2017 and March 2016

Gross earnings and average monthly earnings

Gross earnings paid to employees decreased by R19 395 million (-3.2%) from R607 340 million in December 2016 to R587 945 million in March 2017. The decrease was mainly due to decreases in manufacturing; trade; community services; construction; transport and electricity industries.

There was an increase reported by business services and mining industries.

Year-on-year, gross earnings increased by R33 391 million (6.0%)

The survey results show a quarter-on-quarter increase of 0.8% in average monthly earnings paid to employees in the formal non-agricultural sector from R18 536 in November 2016 to R18 687 in February 2017. Year-on-year, average monthly earnings increased by 8.3%

Statement issued by StatsSA, 27 June 2017