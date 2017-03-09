DA says MEC must explain if he was aware of the increase and if so, why he did not inform public

SANRAL’s underhanded toll fee increase to hit Gauteng’s residents

8 March 2017

Without notifying the public, SANRAL has increased fees on all Gauteng toll gantries – including the highly contentious e-Toll tariffs which to date have gone widely unsupported by motorists.

Gauteng Premier, David Makhura admitted in his State of the Province Address that the e-Toll programme was a mistake, as there was inadequate consultation with the public. Had there been, it is safe to say that e-Toll gantries would have never been erected on public roads.

However, SANRAL has continued with its secretive modus operandi and has increased toll tariffs without consulting and informing the public beforehand. This goes against the letter and spirit of the Constitution.

Residents of Gauteng who are already hard hit by harsh economic times will now have to dig deeper into their pockets to travel on the province’s freeways.

The new tariffs can be accessed here.

Gauteng MEC for Roads and Transport, Ismail Vadi, must explain if he was aware of the increase – and if so, why he did not make an effort to inform the public of SANRAL’s intentions to further tax the public.

Issued by Fred Nel, DA Gauteng Shadow MEC for Roads and Transport, 8 March 2017