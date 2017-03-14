Dintwe currently employed by UNISA as Associate Professor of Forensics

President Zuma appoints Inspector-General of Intelligence

13 March 2017

President Jacob Zuma has in terms of section 7 (1) of the Intelligence Services Oversight Act, 1994, appointed Dr Setlomamari Isaac Dintwe as the Inspector-General of Intelligence for a period of five years with effect from 15 March 2017.

Dr Dintwe is currently employed by the University of South Africa as an Associate Professor of Forensic at College of Law, School of Criminal Justice. His nomination was approved by Parliament on 29 November 2016.

The said Act provides that the President shall appoint an Inspector-General of Intelligence nominated by the Joint Standing Committee on Intelligence and approved by the National Assembly by a resolution supported by at least two thirds of its members.

President Zuma wishes Dr Dintwe all the best in his new responsibilities.

Issued by Bongani Ngqulunga on behalf of the Presidency, 13 March 2017