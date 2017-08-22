DA provincial leader says "Shadow Premier" doesn't know how democracy works

Sihle Zikalala’s arrogance is the reason why the province is a mess

20 August 2017

The Democratic Alliance in KZN is disappointed by the "Shadow Premier" of KZN Sihle Zikalala for his reckless statement accusing Advocate Thembeka Ngcukaitobi of being a counter revolutionary.

Zikalala accused Advocate Ngcukaitobi for representing the members of the ANC faction who are challenging his ascension to ANC chairmanship in KwaZulu-Natal. It is disappointing to hear someone who holds such a high position utter such hasty statements.

It is clear to us that Zikalala doesn't know how democracy works as he continuously undermines the values of democracy and individuals' rights.

Whilst we note his apology, we can’t help noticing his constant criticism and even labelling of those he does not agree with.

We have seen the same phenomenon with Doctor Makhosi Khoza, whom he has hurled insults at because he disagrees with her for putting the country first, instead of President Zuma.

Other members of the ANC including the NEC member Bheki Cele have been the objects of his abuse.

We would like to caution the "Shadow Premier” that Freedom of Association is well documented in the Constitution. Zikalala must be reminded that in democracy, professionals like advocates are allowed to represent anyone and they can also join any political organisation they so choose.

It was also concerning to see MECs and mayors spending two days in court, protecting their pay cheques instead of providing people of this province with service delivery.

Come 2019, South Africans will be faced with a decision at the polls. We can either allow the ANC to continue their looting and inability to govern, or we can elect a DA-led coalition to national government, one which will revive the dream of 1994 and get South Africa working again.

Statement issued by Zwakele Mncwango, DA KZN Leader, 20 August 2017