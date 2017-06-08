DA NW calls on SCOPA to summon Rustenburg Municipal Manager to account for exorbitant increase in cost

7 June 2017

The Democratic Alliance in North West has written to the chairperson of the standing committee on public accounts (SCOPA) requesting him to summon the Rustenburg Municipal Manager, Nqobile Sithole, and the Director of the Rustenburg Rapid Transport (RRT) project to account for the exorbitant R4 billion increase in costs for the project.

The National Department of Transport and National Treasury had initially approved R3 billion towards this project, but the amount has since doubled.

In addition to the escalating costs, the Municipal Manager and the Director of the RRT project must provide the following:

- The initial RRT project plan, including the budget, project time lines and a comprehensive expenditure report of the project since its inception up until 31 April 2017;

- An outline of measures in place to ensure expenditure is in line with the approved budget;

- A progress update on the project, including the estimated completion date;

- Details of companies in joint ventures and procurement processes followed in appointing these joint ventures;

- The report of the bid evaluation committee that evaluated the operational feasibility study bid, names and positions of this committee;

- The report of the bid adjudication committee that adjudicated the operational feasibility study bid, names and positions of this committee;

- Details of the construction company/companies awarded the tender of the RRT project, procurement processes followed in appointing this companies, names and positions of this committee;

- Details of the company/companies awarded the bid for the procurement of buses, report of the bid evaluation committee that evaluated the bid, names and positions of this committee;

- Registration details of buses that have already been procured and the cost of each bus, number of buses that still need to be procured and estimated combined cost; and

- The planned date for first service, details of the operational and maintenance of fare collection system; if a service provider for bus collection is to be appointed then the estimated appointment date.

It is concerning that government has allowed this already expensive project to escalate to R7 billion. All this whilst 45% of the population live in poverty, where almost a million people cannot find work.

The people of North West are entitled to know what progress has been made on this project, including the completion date.

Government must perform its functions openly and be accountable to the public at all times. The DA believes that openness, transparency and accountability are a keystone to a thriving democratic society.

Issued by Joe McGluwa, DA North West Leader, 7 June 2017