Group says they also intend filing a complaint with the SAHRC

Statement

In light of an incident of racial abuse by a teacher at St John's College, named Mr Arlow, a grouping of Old Johannians met to discuss the way forward (see report).

Through interaction with current and past Johannians, the prevailing sentiment is that the sanction of a final written warning is too lenient. In simple terms, the punishment does not fit the crime.

Our view is that Mr Arlow must be dismissed immediately, and should no longer be afforded the privilege and responsibility of teaching students, regardless of their race. His views are patently unacceptable and undermine the school's vision "To create an environment in which our pupils can live their lives to the full, learn accountability, fulfil their potential, and reach their dreams."

In cases of racial abuse, there can be no "mitigating circumstances". The victims of Mr Arlow were made to suffer in silence, as they were made to sign a confidentiality agreement during the prolonged sham disciplinary process. Furthermore, there has been a general lack of transparency in the process.

In the short-term:

- We have requested a meeting for Monday, 31 July 2017, with the Headmaster and Chairperson of Council

- Mr Arlow must be dismissed

- We intend filing a compliant with the South African Human Rights Commission (SAHRC)

- We intend lodging a complaint with the Independent Schools Association of Southern Africa (ISASA)

- We will be working to get as many Old Johannians, current Johannians and Parents to add their voices to this matter

Racism has no place in society, and it most definitely has no place in a school.

Mr Arlow does not stand by the values of St John's College, therefore his relationship with the College must be terminated.

Members of the Johannian Community, and broader society, who would like add their voices, experiences or resources can email openstjohns@gmail.com

Signed:

Sizwe Mpofu-Walsh (Second Prefect, 2006)

Omphile Ramela (Head of House, 2006)

Mabine Seabe (Second Prefect & Head of House, 2007)

Markus Trengove (Head of House, 2011)

Issued 27 July 2017