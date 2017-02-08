Movement lodges complaint with SAHRC against man for anti-white racial meme

Solidarity, together with many South Africans, sick and tired of racism

7 February 2017

Trade union Solidarity today lodged a complaint with the South African Human Rights Commission (SAHRC) against Riaan Lucas who made racist remarks about white people on his Facebook page yesterday following the news that Joost van der Westhuizen has passed away.

In his response to the news of Joost’s death, Riaan Lucas made the following entry on his Facebook page: “Joost is vrek” (meaning Joost has snuffed it.) The message is accompanied by a photo of a person with a very satisfied look about him and the words, “Me when I hear a white man died,” printed on the photo.

Solidarity immediately alerted the public to it and people reported his Facebook profile on Facebook. Last night at 20:00 his Facebook page was blocked. It is encouraging that Facebook could block the profile but the individual cannot get away with such racism and disrespect.

According to Solidarity Communications Manager Juran van den Heever, having to experience such sentiments on such a sad day came as a huge shock to so many South Africans across all colour boundaries.

“Those racist comments must receive the same media attention as all other similar remarks which have received vast media reaction in the past and which have been dealt with by the South African Human Rights Commission (SAHRC). What applies to Penny Sparrow and Chris Hart applies to any other South African as well, regardless of race,” Van den Heever said.

Issues such as these add more relevance and weight to Solidarity’s campaign against racism, which is to be launched in two weeks’ time.

Meanwhile, the SAHRC has acknowledged receipt of the numerous messages received from South Africans complaining about Mr Lucas.

Issued by Juran van den Heever, Spokesperson, Solidarity, 7 February 2017