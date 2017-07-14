DA says taxi associations should see that their members act within the law

Soweto Taxi ban: Gauteng Government must enforce rule of law

13 July 2017

The DA calls on the Provincial Government to ensure that it protects the people of Gauteng against murderous violence by taxi associations.

We also call on taxi associations to see that their members act within the law.

Reports reveal that the conflict between the Witwatersrand African Taxi Association (Wata) and the Nancefield Dube West Taxi Association (Nanduwe) has led to the murder of 20 association members.

In an attempt to clamp down on the violence, the Gauteng MEC for Roads and Transport, Ismail Vadi, has decided to shut down five taxi ranks and routes in Soweto.

These associations have since stated that they will defy the ban on routes. Defiance will only cause more damage and we call on Wata and Nanduwe to cooperate with authorities.

The people of Gauteng must have access to safe public transport so that they can get to their jobs, without being at risk. Ongoing taxi violence is costing lives and must not be condoned.

Issued by John Moodey, DA Gatueng Provincial Leader, 13 July 2017