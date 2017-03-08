Party submitted 37 parliamentary questions and not one reply has been received

DA KZN: Speaker must instruct ANC MEC’s to answer parliamentary questions

7 March 2017

The Democratic Alliance has today called on KwaZulu-Natal Legislature Speaker, Lydia Johnson, to enforce the rules of the House by instructing ANC MEC’s in the province to respond to written parliamentary questions.

The call was made in the form of a Motion tabled in the House.

Between 10 January and 15 February the DA submitted 37 written parliamentary questions to MEC’s in the province. To date not one reply has been received despite the Standing Rules of the Legislature stipulating that MEC’s must respond within 14 days or request extensions from the Speaker.

By far the worst when it comes to outstanding replies is KZN Health MEC, Sibongiseni Dhlomo with 16. He is followed by KZN Economic Development, Tourism and Environmental Affairs MEC, Sihle Zikalala with six outstanding replies and Agriculture MEC, Themba Mthembu with four.

Critical issues covered in the DA’s questions include rural safety programmes, the Ugu district water crisis, oncology services and senior post vacancies within the Education department.

Written parliamentary questions are one of the most important oversight mechanisms available to opposition parties. The complete lack of accountability by many of KZN’s ANC MEC’s is a slap in the face to the mandate of the KwaZulu-Natal government.

The DA expects the Speaker to enforce the Rules of the Legislature without delay.

Issued by Mark Steele, Chief Whip to the DA in the KZN Legislature, 7 March 2017