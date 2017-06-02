Party only aware of 5 members who approached the Public Protector, not 90

Alleged ANC MPs' submission to Public Protector

1 June 2017

The Office of the ANC Chief Whip in Parliament has noted media reports by Africa News Network 7 (ANN7), News24 and the Huffington Post reporting that 90 ANC Members of Parliament visited and submitted a complaint to the Public Protector requesting an investigation into state capture which will include financial institutions as well as the National Treasury.

The ANC Chief Whip met with the five ANC MPs who submitted this complaint to the Public Protector to get clarity on their visit and submission. The comrades clarified that they acted in their individual capacities and not as representatives of the ANC Parliamentary Caucus and that whatever they submitted are their own views. We are therefore not aware of any other MPs except the five who went to make a submission to the Public Protector.

As the ANC Caucus, we take guidance from the National Executive Committee of the ANC which has directed that a Judicial Commission of Enquiry into allegations of state capture be established without delay. The NEC further stated that the terms of reference of such a Commission of Enquiry must be broad enough to uncover the influence of business on the state. The also NEC expressed its desire to see all processes of reviewing the Public Protector's State of Capture report accelerated so that they are not an obstacle to the speedy establishment of the Judicial Commission into State Capture.

This remains the position of the ANC Parliamentary Caucus until directed otherwise by the National Executive Committee of the ANC.

