DA says SA is united in the belief that Zuma cannot continue on as President

The people are speaking: Jacob Zuma must go

12 April 2017

Today’s National Day of Action is a statement of unity and intent, across political lines. South Africa is resolute and united that Jacob Zuma cannot continue on as our President.

South Africans from all walks of life, all religions, all creeds, all races are here today united in a common cause. This a movement of the people and this is an expression of the People’s Power.

This march comes just 5 days after tens of thousands of South Africans came out last Friday to march through the major cities of our country. Our movement against Jacob Zuma grows ever-stronger daily.

We are here because we love South Africa, to save South Africa from the kleptocracy that is the hallmark of President Jacob Zuma's leadership.

No more shall we tolerate the abuse of power, the disregard for the rule of law and the repeated violations of the constitution.

No more shall we tolerate the capture of our state by the Zuma and the Gupta families.

No more shall we tolerate the stealing of our money, like at Nkandla, to enrich one man.

We have witnessed outright corruption and theft.

We have seen the connected few get rich, while everyone else gets poorer.

And now our country has been downgraded to “Junk Status” because of Zuma’s recklessness.

Tragically the poorest in our society will bear the real brunt of “junk status”

But it is Zuma who is the “Junk Status” of our nation.

Our country and our people are strong, our President is weak and “Junk”.

He has broken down our institutions, undermined Parliament, captured the prosecution service, weakened Police leadership – all to avoid accountability.

He has bankrupted our state companies, caused millions to lose their jobs, and is set to bankrupt our nation with a nuclear deal we can’t afford.

And now, in the face of all he has done wrong, Zuma wants to point the finger at those who bravely protest against him.

But we will not be divided, and we will not allow Zuma to dictate our motives.

We are a diverse movement of people who care about the future of our country. Do not paint us as anything but patriots, Mr President!

The ANC has tried to intimidate and threaten these marches, but they have not succeeded.

The ANC has threatened our peaceful marches and gatherings with violence, and the ANC has attacked and assaulted marchers. But we are undeterred by the ANC thuggery to protect Jacob Zuma.

Today’s march shows that threats of arrest or attack cannot stop a movement of people committed to bringing down a broken President.

Today’s march is not a once-off, but it continues as our rolling mass action gains momentum around the country. We invite more and more South Africans to continue to join us in this cause.

This march will symbolically continue on to Parliament when the National Assembly will vote in a Motion of No Confidence in Jacob Zuma.

Parliament hired Jacob Zuma, and now Parliament must fire Jacob Zuma. And only the ANC is standing in the way of Parliament firing Jacob Zuma.

After the 2016 Elections where the ANC suffered stunning defeats, and it began speaking about “humbling itself and listening”, it has the chance now to humble itself and listen. The people are speaking: Jacob Zuma must go.

When the day comes for the vote of no confidence in the National Assembley, every ANC Member of Parliament can and must vote with their conscience to remove Jacob Zuma.

It is time that our country and its beautiful people stop Jacob Zuma and his cronies from looting any more. NO more, we say, no more!

The people are speaking: Jacob Zuma must go.

Issued by John Moodey, DA Gauteng Provincial Leader, 12 April 2017