Station says readers have every right to be angry and offended over 'Dog vs baby' posting

We'd like to apologise for our tweet

23 July 2017 4:00 PM

We apologize unreservedly for an offensive tweet published today.

You have every right to be angry and offended. We strive to uphold the highest standards in our communication with you. Our mission is to communicate in a manner that builds social cohesion and a sense of community. In this instance we failed.

We offended South Africans and are sorry. This does not meet the standards that we expect from ourselves.

Statement issued by Radio 702, 23 July 2017