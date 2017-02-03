Alliance condemns opportunistic elements that seek to gain cheap political mileage out of this great tragedy

The PYA components of Gauteng regret the unfortunate utterances attributed to the ANCYL-GP following the “94 innocent lives dead & counting” report by the Health Ombudsman

1 February 2017

The Progressive Youth Alliance components of Gauteng Province consisting of SASCO, COSAS and the YCLSA welcome the resignation of Comrade Qedani Mahlangu from the MEC of Health portfolio in the province. This following the release of the report by the Health Ombudsman as it relates to the deaths of 94 psychiatric patients whom where under the care of the department. PYA in Gauteng notes the recommendations prescribed by the Ombudsman and the remedial action which should be taken by the Gauteng government under the leadership of Premier Cde David Makhura.

We join the SACP and COSATU in extending our deepest condolences to the families of the deceased who have lost their loved ones due to the negligent actions of public servants fingered in the report. The PYA in Gauteng calls for further and thorough investigations into the tragedy so as to ensure that all those involved in the deaths of the more than 94 patients are brought to book. The report implicates officials who are responsible for daily operations of the department whose conduct contributed directly to the deaths of 94 patients and that disciplinary proceedings be instituted for gross misconduct and/or incompetence in compliance with Disciplinary Code and procedure applicable to SMS members in the public service. We recognise and welcome the bold steps taken by the Gauteng government regarding the remedial recommendations in line with the Ombudsman findings and urge the administration to act decisively within the timeframe provided.

We commend Cde Qedani Mahlangu for doing the right thing in line with resolutions of the congress movement on integrity and ethics. Her actions should be emulated in all of spheres of government where responsibility and accountability must be taken by public servants as per the duties assigned to them.

We note and commend the intended appointment of Dr Gwen Ramokgopa as MEC of Health in the province. She will come in with a wealth of experience as she has serviced our people in all spheres of government in the health portfolio. Her expertise will bring the much-needed stability to the department which will ensure that we never lose a single life under such circumstances ever again in Gauteng.

PYA in Gauteng condemns opportunistic elements that seek to gain cheap political mileage out of this great tragedy. We call upon the ANCYL in the province to desist from joining the agents of counter-revolution that are using this painful period of loss and grief to attack the ANC. This lone ranger posture is not part of any congress movement tradition but rather is a backward culture finding its roots in the demagogic right-wing tendencies. We give the ANCYL 7 days to withdraw the 14 day ultimatum to the premier, failing which we will join forces with progressive forces in branches of the ANCYL throughout the province in defence of the ANC government from comrades of fortune in unfortunate circumstances. We implore the ANCYL Gauteng leadership to come back to the centre to derive a mandate from the branches that elected it and, join us in our current efforts aimed addressing matters affecting our constituency in schools and campuses around the province. Khumbulekhaya comrades. It is an act of cowardice to use death as an entry point to addressing petty political issues.

The people’s government must be guided by the spirit and ethos of the Freedom Charter to ensure that it puts the lives of the working class first. Everyone’s hard earned right to life is enshrined in the constitution. We urge our government to make all public health facilities an enjoyable and friendly environment so as to ensure an equal health access in line with the NHI provisions.

Issued by Buthanani Ngwane on behalf of COSAS, SASCO & YCLSA in Gauteng, 1 February 2017