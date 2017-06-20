DA wants to know how much of the R2.2 million has been spent before conference was cancelled with no explanation

Why was R2.2 million Social Cohesion Conference cancelled at last moment?

19 June 2017

The DA has written to eThekwini Mayor, Zandile Gumede, and the City Manager, Sipho Nzuza, seeking clarity on the late cancellation of the two-day Social Cohesion Conference that was meant to start today. The amount set aside for the conference was R2.2 million from public funds.

The DA learned with shock this morning that speakers, about 400 delegates and journalists who were attending this conference organised by eThekwini Municipality Parks, Recreation and Culture Department, were told at the last minute that the conference had been cancelled and no explanation was given.

We would like the City Manager Sipho Nzuza to explain exactly how much of the money that was budgeted for the conference had already been spent when it was inexplicably cancelled moments before it was due to kick off.

The DA has taken note of IFP Leader, Mangosuthu Buthelezi’s claim that the conference was cancelled because he was a keynote speaker. If the speculation that the conference was cancelled for political reasons is untrue, the Mayor must state so unequivocally.

The DA has since made a request that this matter be tabled on the Agenda tomorrow. We are going to make sure that we get to the bottom of this and that public funds are not misused to fight internal factions and massage egos of politicians.

Issued by Zwakele Mncwango, DA KZN Leader, 19 June 2017