Racism has no place in democratic dispensation and it must be criminalized

SADTU OUTRAGED BY THE RECENT RECURRENCE OF RACIST CONDUCT IN THE SCHOOLING SYSTEM

26 JULY 2017

SADTU Gauteng is outraged by the recent recurrence of racist conduct in the schooling system with the latest incident occurring at Windsor House Academy around Kempton Park. The Principal of this institution turned away girl learners on the basis of their hairstyles. This backward behavior undermines children’s right to education enshrined in the supreme law of our land, the Constitution. She has no regard for the extent of damage this act does to the human dignity of the affected children. This barbaric act has far reaching negative psychological effect on the learners' confidence.

Racism has no place in the democratic dispensation and we remain firm in our position that it must be criminalized. We commend learners for exposing this barbarism and urge them to ensure that their collective voice is heard around matters affecting their wellbeing. We also call on parents to take more active role in the education of their children, particularly on school policy formulation.

Whilst we commend the MEC for protecting the vulnerable children, we also urge the Gauteng Department of Education to conduct a comprehensive audit of all school policies and direct their reviewal where necessary. The private schooling system is marred by a myriad of policy issues. This is only a tip in the ice bag.

Statement issued by SADTU Gauteng Provincial Secretary, 26 July 2017