DA says South Africans must respect the rule of law and refrain from targeting foreigners

27 February 2017

The DA in Gauteng strongly condemns the recent wave of xenophobic violence in our province.

Xenophobia has no place in our democratic society.

It is deeply saddening that two of our Afropolitan cities of Johannesburg and Tshwane have seen attacks targeting foreigners.

We call on all South Africans to respect the rule of law and to refrain from targeting foreigners.

Our country’s history and the freedom we enjoy today was not won in isolation, many African nations played a pivotal role in supporting South Africa’s liberation.

The DA will put forward a motion in the Provincial Legislature on Xenophobia.

Issued by John Moodey, DA Gauteng Provincial Leader, 27 February 2017