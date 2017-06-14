League says official opposition still endorses racism and still yearns of a time when white people oppressed black people

Zille: EFF must now withdraw its support for DA - ANCYL KZN

13 June 2017

The African National Congress Youth League in KwaZulu Natal is disappointed but not surprised by the decision of the DA not to hold accountable its racists leader Hellen Zille.

The ANC Youth League understands that the DA and Zille have reached a so called settlement agreement under which the racist Hellen Zille will offer a half baked apology to the nation in return for keeping her position as Western Cape Premier. We therefore challenge Julius Malema and his EFF to prove to the South African nation that they are not controlled by white people.

The EFF has an opportunity to withdraw its support to the DA nationally as earlier threatened by Julius Malema. Now that the DA has shown South Africans its true colours, the ball is now in the court of the EFF for them to show us their true colours.

It is the considered view of the ANC Youth League that this agreement between the DA and the racist Hellen Zille is a reflection of the true nature of the DA as an organization, its an organization that endorses racism and still yearns of a time when white people oppressed black people. The EFF must prove they are not collaborators and protectors of white privilege.

Issued by Mandla Shange, Provincial Spokesperson, ANCYL KZN, 13 June 2017